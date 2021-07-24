Pantabhat is hundreds of times more useful than ordinary rice, according to hands-on research

In words, the water of Pantabhat, the ball of three men. Not just words, Madhumita Barua, a professor in the Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, Assam Agricultural University, has recently proved that this old myth is literally true. Madhumita has done research on the ingredients of Panta rice. His research report was recently published in the Asian Journal of Chemistry. It is seen that the proverb is matching word for word. Pantabhata is much more nutritious than ordinary rice.