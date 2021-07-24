Reyansh Routh | Has written the whole book! Kolkata stunned by the fame of a ten-year-old boy!

#Kolkata: Age 10, so to speak, not all milk teeth have fallen yet. But Raut Tabar, a small ray of Calcutta, has caught the attention of astronomers by writing a book. Yes, that’s right you can now become known as a Lord of the Rings. This is the true meaning of burning up of bad psychic imprints. For the time being, the city is obsessed with these ten years of small fame.

Rayangsh Raut sheds light on the Big Bang theory, the time expansion theory. From the life cycle of the stars, the solar system, the dark energy to the Einstein-Newton thought difference, many aspects of Rayansh’s inquisitive mind have come up.

According to family sources, the wonder boy started practicing astronomy from the age of five. The various tricks of the sky fascinated him. In his own words, “I used to look at the starry sky and ask, ‘What are the points of light?’ And where am I standing between them?” He has read many books for three years to find the answer to this question. Has seen numerous effective videos. At the age of seven he decided to write a book.

“I wrote this book to create awareness about astronomy,” says Rayangs. I think the more people know about information technology, space, math, science, the more the wheel of civilization will turn smoothly. We can also solve big problems like global warming floods.

No doubt Rayansh is a weird kid. According to mother Sohini Raut, she has been practicing various subjects in the sky since the age of five. Likes to talk about complex theories. When we sat him down with a particular physicist, we saw him talking casually.

As soon as Rayang’s book came out, there was an uproar on Amazon. Many readers are adorning the book with various adjectives. Some say it’s awesome, some say they were surprised to read the book. And Rayansh is currently having fun with his second book, this time the book is about numbers.