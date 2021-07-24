Student protest on Higher Secondary result at WBCHSE | Heated Higher Secondary Education Parliament Square! Protests continued day after day …– News18 Bangla

Students from across the state have been protesting for the last two days demanding a pass, despite dropping out of the district and higher secondary schools in Kolkata. In this atmosphere, the Parliament of Higher Secondary Education sat in a meeting with the government today. Dissatisfaction with what? The Higher Education Parliament asked the head teachers to inform it. From tomorrow, the students will have to submit the documents of the Higher Secondary Education Parliament along with the reasons for their dissatisfaction. The decision was taken by the Education Parliament in consultation with the government.