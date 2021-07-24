Token system in Kolkata Vaccination | In Kolkata, the token system is being introduced from Monday

#Kolkata: Some are lining up from midnight, some are standing all day again. This picture of waiting for the ticker has come up again and again in the last few days. This time Ticker is trying to change this picture of suffering. Firbahad Hakim said on Friday that the token system was being introduced in Kolkata from Monday. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim assured that from now on, two tokens will be given in the afternoon of the previous day. Those who receive the token will receive the vaccine the next day. That means you don’t have to come back frustrated with the line. You don’t have to stand in line unnecessarily long. Firhad Hakim said the system would be introduced in 148 small centers as well as mega centers.

Firhad Hakim told a press conference on Friday, “We see crowds at various centers getting vaccinated.” People have been lining up since night. In such a situation, we have decided that tokens will be given at the vaccination centers between four and six in the afternoon.

Firhad said the token system is currently being introduced for recipients between the ages of 18 and 44. Because the line above 45 is relatively less crowded.

For the time being, it has been decided that the mega centers under Kolkata Municipality will have local police stations and officials of the corporation. It will be given as a token by stamping on the copy of Aadhaar card so that the token cannot be used by anyone other than the person concerned.

According to municipal sources, a total of 83 lakh vaccines were sought from Kovishield and Kovacin in July, but the state received only 23 lakh vaccines. Due to the famine, the vaccination of covacin has stopped in Kolkata at the moment. Firhad Hakim clearly states that the center is responsible for the supply. Therefore the matter is not in the hands of the state. When new covacin was introduced on Saturday, covacin was given again in all the centers.