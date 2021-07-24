urges TMC MPs for more participation in Parliament Session | Want ‘100 percent’ presence! Ushma Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘absenteeism’ of MPs …– News18 Bangla

#NewDelhi: After returning to power for the third time with a huge majority in Bengal, the next target of the Trinamool Congress is Delhi. Goal 2024. The goal is the collapse of the Modi government. To reach that goal, the grassroots need to be more active in national politics. MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha must attend 100 percent. Abhishek Banerjee gave such instructions to the leaders of the two chambers of the party.

According to sources, the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien have been told by Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee that the presence of MPs in Parliament should be further enhanced. The session should not be skipped on any pretext while the session is going on.

During his two-day visit to Delhi, Abhishek met the party’s MPs more than once. He pointed out the parliamentary strategy. According to Trinamool sources, Sudip Banerjee and Derek O’Brien are preparing to issue a whip for MPs to stay in Delhi for the rest of the Badal session after receiving the directive from the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

According to sources, Abhishek has expressed anger over the absence of many party MPs in Parliament. Abhishek told Lok Sabha leader Sudip Banerjee and Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien to take appropriate steps in this regard. At the same time, addressing the party MPs, he said that in order for the message of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reach the common man, the party MPs need to be more vocal in Parliament.

It may be mentioned that Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee first spoke to everyone at the Parliament House during his two-day visit to Delhi. Later, he held another wide-ranging meeting at the house of Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy with voting strategist Prashant Kishore and Yashwant Sinha. Abhishek told the Trinamool Congress to be more active at the national level in two consecutive meetings a day apart. That is why in the current Badal session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been advised to be much more active against the anti-people policies of the Modi government.