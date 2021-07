According to the health department, 630 people have been newly infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the state. This number was more than 600 on Friday. And in a day, I will say only 6. It was 17 on Friday. In the last 24 hours, 920 people in the state have been freed from the clutches of COVID-19. With this, the recovery rate increased to 98.03 percent