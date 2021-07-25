CM Mamata Banerjee calls special cabinet meeting before going to Delhi Emergency cabinet meeting on Monday ahead of Mamata’s visit to Delhi, hints at big decision? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Before leaving for Delhi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called a special meeting of the state cabinet This meeting has been called next Monday The Chief Minister is scheduled to fly to Delhi on Monday afternoon He is supposed to stay in the capital for several days Earlier, the chief minister called an emergency cabinet meeting, sparking a stir among top officials of the state administration in Navanne. The buzz inside Nabanna is that there is probably going to be a big decision in the cabinet meeting

Generally, the state cabinet meets every fortnight The next cabinet meeting was scheduled for August 2 Earlier, the Chief Minister had promised to return from Delhi However, there is growing curiosity as to why Monday’s meeting was called so quickly. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 pm on Monday

Students have staged protests across the state over dissatisfaction with high school results. The state government did not take the matter very well This afternoon, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi summoned the President of the Higher Secondary Education Parliament, Mahua Das. After that, the Higher Secondary Education Parliament issued a notification to look into the complaints of the students The headmaster of the school has also been asked to submit the list of failed students within seven days

In the wake of Nabanna’s move on the results of the high school, the administration has started discussing whether there is any connection between convening an emergency meeting of the state cabinet on Monday. According to sources, all the ministers of Kolkata and adjoining districts have also been directed to attend the meeting

