Coronavirus Vaccine Token: Kolkata Municipality’s fancy ‘token’ initiative to prevent harassment with vaccines, how to match tokens?

#Kolkata: Kolkata Municipality is introducing tokens to stop the crowd at the vaccine line. This new rule is being introduced from next Monday. Firhad Hakim, the head of the administrative board of the municipality said. That’s why there is a shortage of vaccines. Vaccinators are being harassed for not having enough vaccines. Even standing in a long line does not match the vaccine. Many have been left stranded in front of the vaccination center overnight, but are still frustrated. The initiative of Calcutta Municipality is to reduce this harassment. The center is not sending as many vaccines as it needs. And that’s why Firhad complains about this mismanagement. Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister is complaining that all the states are not getting the vaccine, they are only complaining about politics. Chairman of the board Firhad Hakim refused to accept this comment. In his words, if we have enough vaccines, why should we stockpile them? Where does the Union Health Minister make such a comment when people are crying out for vaccines? Firhad also raised that question. However, the municipality is hopeful that a number of vaccines will be available in a day or two due to the shortage of vaccines in the vaccine line. It is also clear from the words of the city officials that the municipality is now giving priority to the second dose of vaccine. Firhad Hakim recently blamed the Prime Minister for the vaccine shortage, saying he had the vaccine in his hands. Firhad made Narendra Modi stand on the fence for the cries of the people. Firhad Hakim aims at the center for the way the general public is suffering from the vaccine. Speaking to reporters at the municipality on Friday, Firhad Hakim said, “Our stock is over today.” Hopefully, the vaccine shortage will be alleviated by Saturday. However, he thinks that the token system that the municipality is introducing from next Monday will reduce the harassment of the common people a lot. But how to match this token? Firhad said the vaccination program is going on in the municipal centers till 4 pm. From then until six in the evening, tokens will be given to a certain number of people who will be vaccinated the next day. People will no longer have to wait in line for vaccines overnight. There will be no need to wait in front of the vaccination center for a long time in the morning. Only those who receive the token the day before will arrive at the vaccination center at the specified time the next day. In Firhad’s words, ‘It will also reduce confusion among people. People who wish to be vaccinated for the next day from 4 to 6 in the afternoon should bring a Xerox copy of the Aadhaar card and the original copy with them. After checking the required documents, the Xerox copy of the Aadhaar card will be sealed and signed by the municipality. This will be considered as a token. If you show that paper of Aadhaar card, you will get the vaccine. If other types of tokens were arranged, there was a possibility of black market in that case. So we are thinking of making a token from the Xerox copy of the Aadhaar card.

