‘Dentist has lost good teeth’, patient at Chetla police station accused of negligence

#Kolkata: This time, a complaint was lodged against a dentist and a dental clinic at the Chetla Police Station for negligence of treatment. The doctor and the clinic have denied the allegations. Amit Roy, a resident of Raja Basanta Roy Road, has complained about the negligence of the doctor. Amit Babu went to a dental clinic on Alipore Road with dental problems. He complained that he told the doctor to do RCT or root channel treatment of four teeth. But 15 dental RCTs were done without informing Amit Babu during the operation. Not only that, Amit Roy has also accused him of ruining some good teeth.

He further complained that the problem remained after this treatment. He approached the Chetla police station saying that he had been neglected in the name of medical treatment. On the other hand, if you try to contact the doctor against whom the complaint is made, the mobile phone will be switched off. After that the owner of the clinic and the husband of the doctor were contacted. He has denied the allegations. On the contrary, he said that Amit Roy has been visiting their clinic for the last one year. He was informed that the entire treatment cost 60 thousand rupees. As Amit Babu was known, it was informed that two thousand rupees would be charged for each tooth. Then with his permission the bad teeth were fixed. The bill was 32 thousand rupees. But he gave eight thousand. He gave the check instead of paying the rest of the money in installments. Now Amit Babu has brought such allegations so that he does not have to pay money, the owner of the clinic has counter-complained.

He also said that he will fight for counter-law. Amit Roy wants to lodge a complaint not only with the police but also with the state health department and IMA.

Amit Sarkar