Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh calls for ‘Save West Bengal Week’ in August! Counter cannon grassroots …

#Kolkata: Speaking to reporters on Sunday, BJP state secretary Dilip Ghosh said, “I used to celebrate West Bengal Save Day on August 16. But this time I will also celebrate the week of saving West Bengal. West Bengal Bachao Week will be celebrated from 9th August to 18th August. Detailed schedule will be announced later. 9th is the day to leave India. Historic day. This program will start on the same day.

Counter-grassroots leader Kunal Ghosh said, “They are saying that they will make a revolution in August. But the revolution of May could not cope. ‘Abki Bar 200 Par’ is said to have collapsed, petrol has crossed the century mark, fire on cooking gas, unusual pressure on ordinary people is increasing. The Trinamool government is now setting foot in Delhi by protecting Bengal. Alternative footsteps are being heard. Let those who could not handle the revolution of Bengal sit with them.

On the other hand, Dilip Ghosh also mocked Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi. Speaking on Mamata’s call for an opposition alliance in Delhi, Dilip Ghosh said, “No matter what the Trinamool leader says, there are enough doubts about whether his party will be able to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at all.” While Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi is seen by political circles as the first step in rolling out the opposition alliance, Dilip has ridiculed the visit as ‘political tourism’.

In response, Trinamool spokesperson Tapas Roy said, “Analyzing the reasons for their miserable defeat, the BJP will see that Dilip Ghosh is one of the culprits.” Now, in order to save his presidency, Dilip is going to say nothing about the Chief Minister.

Incidentally, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee is going to Delhi on Monday. The Chief Minister will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital. The BJP state president did not stop mocking his meeting with the Prime Minister. Dilip Ghosh said, “Mamata wants to meet the Prime Minister to get the grant.” In her words, Mamata Banerjee has ‘misused’ central resources. Now he wants to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tax money.

However, the ruling party has taken this comment of his one hand. Trinamool countered, “Dilip Ghosh should be a little more vocal about the parliamentary system. If you want the administrative head of any state, you can definitely meet the Prime Minister.