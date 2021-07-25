Dilip Ghosh | Talk about Sunday! Dilip Ghosh brought in front his garden

#Kolkata: Speaking of Sunday. Even the rap of busy politicians is a holiday. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh spent his magical leisurely afternoon in a rooftop garden. The impression of care in that garden is on the leaves of every tree. Dilip Ghosh turned around and saw the green open space. Then he shared the video himself. There was also advice. However, the netizens did not stop making fun of the garden tour on Sunday afternoon. They are seeing the impression of monasticism in Dilip’s garden trip.

Dilip writes, “The roof garden of my house. After a while, my mind gets better. Describing the garden, Dilip Ghosh writes,” The garden is full of various vegetables. This is how you can make a crop by making it. “

Voting will take place 24 * 8 No more busy. Dilip has just returned from Ladakh. Back in politics, he fell in love with himself. Dilip has ridiculed the West Bengal government for its high school results. Speaking at a press conference here today, he said West Bengal Bachao Week would be celebrated from August 9 to August 18. However, in the midst of thousands of activities, Dilip Ghosh has taken a drop of time for himself. The video of his garden care is already making a fuss on Netdunia. Observers say Dilip’s Sunday was a bit apolitical. Netizens, however, did not stop commenting. As some have written, he has made arrangements to spend his leisure time.

He saw nature up close a few days ago. His sunset picture on his way to Ladakh has also gone viral. On this day, seeing another example of Dilip’s love of nature, the people of the net media, of course, say that there is politics, this time the good-natured Dilip Ghosh is obsessed with the love of environment.