Fire Kolkata: 30 shops gutted in fire in Kestopur one severely injured

#Kolkata: My harmonium is also burnt. I can’t learn music anymore ‘, said Nisha Biswas, a seventh grade student with trembling eyes. This is what the people of Shatarupa Palli in Keshtpur think on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at 2.30 pm in Shatarupa Palli of Keshtpur near VIP Road. And in an instant, the flames of the fire engulfed the temporary living quarters from the stalls of one temporary shop after another.

Houses made of wood and tarma had tin canopies over their heads. Most were shops. Among them were some wooden furniture and food shops. But a few families also lived in it. The result was a stockpile of cooking gas cylinders. As a result, the fire spread in a moment. Several residents, including firefighters, were injured when a gas cylinder exploded. The administration estimates that over 30 shops have been completely burnt down. At the same time five or six families have disappeared.

The Debnath family lived there. Their shop was in front of Darma’s house. Keya Debnath is now on her way with her two daughters. “We have nothing left,” he said. It’s all over. I made some jewelry for the girls wedding. They were in the cupboard. They have melted away. ‘

Gopal Shil of Masalandpur worked in another saloon for twenty years and opened his own saloon in Shatarupa Palli. The saloon reopened three weeks ago after a long hiatus for Corona. He also stayed there at night. But he returned home on Saturday as his mother was ill. Get the news of the fire at three o’clock at night. He came in the morning and saw that there was nothing left. Gopal Babu said, ‘I became helpless in the lockdown. This time everything is gone. ‘

Since the morning, all the necessary help has started coming for the people who have disappeared from the administration. Promises of all possible assistance to the victims have also been received as soon as possible. But will the harmonium of Nisha faith come back? Houses made of dharma and wood have been burnt to wood charcoal. Standing on it, Nisha said, ‘The club has said that they will arrange the burnt book. But again you have to build a house and do other necessary things. Then how can my father buy a harmonium? ‘