KLO Chief Jibon Singha: Support for John Barla-Mamata ‘outsider’, sedition case filed against Jibon Singh!

#Kolkata: KLO chief Jeevan Singh in the title again. This time the KLO chief has made ‘external’ remarks to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. And that is why the state government filed a sedition case against him i.e. UAPA. Recently, a video of KLO chief Jeevan Singh was released in which he was seen attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘outsider’. Earlier, however, there were allegations against Jiban Singh for threatening multiple grassroots leaders. But this time UAPA was imposed on Mamata Banerjee for directly attacking her.

A case was filed at the Bidhannagar Electronic Complex police station on the basis of the video that went viral on Saturday night. In the video, Jeevan Singh says, ‘Mamata’s allegation of partition of Bengal is completely false. The Koch Empire was an independent state before and after India became independent. Later it was associated with India. Before Bangladesh became independent in 1971, the Bengalis of East Bengal took refuge in this land due to the dire situation there. In the video, Jeevan Singh is heard supporting BJP MP Janbarla, who has demanded a separate North Bengal.

Naturally, the question is, is the KLO working with the BJP to create unrest in North Bengal, especially in Kochbihar? Incidentally, KLO has been agitating for a separate Kamatapur state since 1996. KLO chief Jiban Singh has been stabbed in various cases before. A few days ago, he had threatened to kill the current Trinamool Kochbihar district president Parthapratim Roy and former forest minister Binoy Krishna Barman. But this time a case of treason was filed against Jiban Singh for directly attacking Mamata Banerjee.

Alipurduar MP John Barla had spoken out a few days ago demanding a separate state for North Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has warned against this. Raju Bista, a BJP MP from Darjeeling, has also raised the issue of Gorkhaland. In the midst of all this, various practices have started around the Kamtapur Liberation Organization or KLO on the soil of North Bengal. According to some locals, the government has put the KLO to sleep in the past. Is North Bengal counting the days of new unrest again?