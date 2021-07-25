Manoranjan Bapari: ‘I have cried for bread, today I am providing wine and meat to many!’ Explosion of TMC MLA

#Kolkata: ‘It seems that I have made a mistake in politics’, a few days ago, there was an uproar surrounding the Facebook post of MANORANJAN BYAPARI, a Trinamool MLA from Balagarh. Even the grassroots top leadership reacted to the issue. Seeing the situation, the Trinamool MLA of Balagarh said that he would stay away from social media for some time. But even then, the entertainment dealer is still active on Facebook. He made another explosive comment on Facebook on Sunday. On Sunday, he wrote, “I once cried for a loaf of bread worth seventeen paise, but nowadays I am delighted to think that I can provide so much rice and meat and wine to so many people.”

And after his post, the controversy started again. However, according to informed sources, he has been repeatedly spotted in the media for making controversial remarks or seeking revenge from the party leader in public meetings. And the controversy over it has also angered the entertainment sector towards some sections of the media.

In today’s post, he also wrote, ‘Why I could not utter inhuman utterances, why I did not eat, why I did not sleep in a happy bed, spread a towel and lay in the shade of a mango tree, why I did not eat in an expensive hotel According to the news, some people are hanging in the oil these days.

After that, directly referring to the media, the Trinamool MLA of Balagarh wrote, ‘I can’t think how many problems people have, don’t they see them? Petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed, pushing up prices of everything, and the media is silent on the fact that millions of food farmers are sitting on the streets of Delhi, ignoring the sun and winter rains for almost eight months. They don’t have time to look away. They are moving around with the camera, trying to take a picture of when I will ask for help. Well, I want this. Go on, brother. In this way, one day there will be “liberation from order.” (Spelling unchanged)

By the way, a few days ago, at the beginning of a Facebook post, he did not come to politics. He gasped. In fact, he meant that the people’s longing for him as a representative of the people was hurting him terribly. How many people, how many needs. Meeting everyone’s expectations has become a challenge. This is what he posted on social media. But a ‘different’ discussion began. He then made a public debate over Khaini. And since each of those episodes came to the fore in the media, this time he set the tone against the media.