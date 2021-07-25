Sitalkuchi Case: Didn’t even come to call three times, summoned the Central Jawan again at 91 CRPC in Shitalkuchikand!

#Kolkata: A total of six Central Force members, including two officers, were summoned to Bhabani Bhavan with documents from 91 CRPC seeking information. A total of six people have been summoned to Bhabani Bhaban on August 2 and 3, CID sources said. Among the six are two officers and four constables.

According to CID sources, the central forces have been asked to appear at Bhabani Bhaban with the news, arms issue certificate, certificate of what weapon was used, common certificate i.e. where and what duty is his document, on whose order the soldiers came to do duty, all the official documents. In other words, six central jawans have been summoned to Bhabani Bhaban to seek information in 91 CRPC. Earlier, six central jawans were summoned as witnesses in 160 CRPC but none of them appeared. This time, the CID summoned the central forces anew to ask for information documents.

According to CID sources, the role of the then Superintendent of Police on the day of the shooting incident at Booth No. 127 in Shitalkuchi on April 10 is being investigated. Because he was not at the scene at the time of the riot. But after the formation of the CID seat, the officials visited the Shitalkuchi site. The CID investigation revealed that the shots were not only fired outside the booth, but also aimed at the booth. As a result, shots were fired at the blackboard inside the booth through the booth door. Members of the forensic ballistic team visited the scene. They initially informed the CID that the bullets that hit the blackboard were rifle bullets. In this incident, 6 members of the Central Forces were summoned three times However, the CID claimed that none of them came to Bhabani Bhaban In that case, this time six central force members were summoned to 91 CRPC for documents and information.