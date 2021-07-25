Team Soham and Hashi Khushi Club has organized a different kind of “Onyo Ilish and Chingri Festival” Tomorrow 25th July, from 12 pm Onwards at Baranagar, TobinRoad, near horse stable.

This ‘Onyo Ilish and Chingri Festival’ is quite different from other such Ilish Festivals. In this event socially backward people like footpath children, blinds and mentally unstable people will be fed different Ilish and Chingri dishes free of cost.

This event will be graced by several renowned personalities like West Bengal government’s honorable Women, child development and social welfare minister Mrs. Sashi Panja, honorable chief whip and MLA Mr. Nirmal Ghosh, chief administrator of Baranagar Municipality Mrs. Aparna Moulik, MP of Dum Dum Loksabha constituency Prof. Sougata Roy, honorable MLA and Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Madan Mitra, Coordinator of Baranagar Municipality, Mr. Anjan Paul, General Secretary of Trinamool Student Union Mr. bubai Bose, honorable vice chief whip and MLA Mr. Tapas Roy, General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, Mr. Sayan Deb Chattopadhyay, coordinator of Baranagar Municipality, Mr. Dilip Narayan Bose, officer in charge of Baranagar Police station, Mr. Debashish Pahari, honorable Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Health and Family Welfare minister and Land and Land Reforms, Refugee and Rehabilitation state minister Mrs. Chandrima Bhattacharya, honorable fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose, West Bengal Trinamool Congress party spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya and Famous actor, state co-president of Trinamool Youth Congress and the MLA of Chandipur constituency Mr. Soham Chakraborty.

Grace the festival with your valuable presence.

Thanking you,

Team Soham and Hashi Khushi Club.

Date: 25th July

Time: 12 pm Onwards

Address: Baranagar, TobinRoad, near Ghorar Astabal