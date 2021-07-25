WB forest minister instructed the department to stand by the hungry horses State Forest Department next to the sick-hungry horses of Hastings! 130 horses took charge …– News18 Bangla
There are two main types of horses used in the Hastings area. Those who have horse-drawn carriages, they earn from it. And someone’s horse stays on the field. All those horses turned on the field and pressed the riders. But all the horses that are for the carriage are not left behind. And now, leaving behind, several horses have fallen ill. Symbolic image