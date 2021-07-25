West Bengal Cow Smuggling Case: CBI to ‘arm’ Binoy Mishra’s parents in return of son

#Kolkata: This time, the CBI issued a notice to the mother and father of the fugitive Binoy Mishra. They have been summoned to Nizam Palace at 10.30 am on Wednesday. This is the third time the CBI has issued a notice to Binoy’s parents. If they still do not appear at the Nizam’s Palace, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is considering issuing an arrest warrant. According to CBI sources, officials of the CBI’s anti-corruption branch visited Binoy’s house on Friday. But his mother Lalita Mishra and father Tej Bahadur Mishra were not at Binoy Mishra’s house at No. 8 Dharam Das Road.

According to CBI sources, they have gone somewhere outside Kolkata. That is why the CBI officials came with a notice on the wall of the house. Binoy’s mother and father, a director of a company in Calcutta. Investigators suspect that money was smuggled into the company’s account for cattle and coal smuggling. Where did that huge money come from? How was the transaction? Although Binoy is out of the country, the CBI is trying to find out how the huge amount of money reached him through hawala or any other means.

The CBI will also look into where and how money was transacted in multiple accounts with Binoy outside the country. Twice before, Binoy’s parents were given notice but they did not show up. This time, the CBI is thinking of an arrest warrant if Binoy’s parents do not appear in the notice for the third time. They have been asked to appear next Wednesday at 10:30 am. Proof of citizenship, passport, visa documents, income and expenditure account documents have been asked to be brought along.