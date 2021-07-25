West Bengal Weather: Depression is intensifying, the weather in Bengal is changing from Tuesday! Heavy rains in multiple districts

#Kolkata: A new depression has been created in the Bay of Bengal. This depression formed in the North West Bay is already located in Central India. And in the middle of next week another depression will form in the North Bay. It is raining in Bengal mainly due to low pressure. The Alipore Meteorological Department said that the amount of rain may increase further. Their guess is that the new depression that is about to form, may initially go to Bangladesh. There is a possibility of severe depression on Wednesday, July 26. As a result, rains may increase in South Bengal from Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in several districts of South Bengal. Not only that, this cloudy sky across South Bengal may get light to moderate rain from Tuesday.

On the other hand, rains will increase in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal from Monday. There is a possibility of heavy rain in those five districts on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Meteorological Department, 80 to 100 mm of rain is expected.

However, moderate to heavy rains are expected in North and South 24 Parganas of South Bengal, Kolkata, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan districts from Tuesday, the Alipore Meteorological Department said. Extreme levels of rainfall (up to 200 mm) are expected in the northern and southern 24 parganas and eastern Midnapore on Wednesday, with special warnings for coastal districts. Heavy rains are also expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore, East Burdwan and Nadia districts. These districts are likely to receive 80 to 100 mm of rainfall. Similar rain is expected in these areas on Thursday. Rainfall may decrease from Friday.

However, heavy rains are expected in Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum districts on Friday. The meteorological department has forecast 80 to 100 mm of rainfall in these districts. And in those areas, the water level of several rivers may rise due to the effect of rain. Various municipal areas, including Kolkata, may also be submerged. The low-lying areas of other districts are also at risk of flooding, the Alipore Meteorological Department said.