Yami Gautam In Kolkata: Yami Gautam In Kolkata After Marriage! Unrestricted new photo shooting started from today

Speaking about the film, director Aniruddha Roychowdhury said, ‘It is a purely investigative drama. But he has relationships, love, deception. The story of finding yourself in the midst of all this will tell the story of Aniruddha’s Lost. ‘ However, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury wants to keep the story secret for now. In his words, ‘There will be a lot of twists in the story of this film.’