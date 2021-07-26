Abhishek Banerjee questions on petrol diesel price in parliament Will petrol-diesel prices go down? Question in Parliament, no assurance in reply – News18 Bangla

#Delhi: Petrol has crossed one hundred, diesel is running beyond 90 Will the central government reduce the tax rate on petrol and diesel to give relief to the common man? Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee asked the Petroleum Minister the same question during the Lok Sabha session. However, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum did not give any assurance to reduce the price in response to the general public. Rather, it has been made clear that development and infrastructure construction are based on the revenue from petrol and diesel taxes.

Apart from Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan also questioned the price of petrol and diesel. Tamil Nadu CPI MP M Selvaraj and IUML MP K Navaskani and Maharashtra Congress MP Balu Bhau also asked the petroleum minister to answer similar questions. The lawmakers questioned whether the central government had any plans to reduce taxes or duties, VAT and dealer commissions on petrol and diesel in Corona. Apart from this, they also wanted to know the rate at which the central government imposes tariff on petrol and diesel The lawmakers also demanded a written reply on whether the government has any plans to subsidize petrol and diesel prices and what steps the government has taken to control petrol and diesel prices due to low crude oil prices in the international market.

In response, Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Petroleum, said that in the current financial situation, taxes are levied on petro and diesel to calculate the cost of infrastructure and development. It is decided to change the rate of tax or duty based on the financial condition of the government and the demand for resources

The Union Minister further said that the Center collects duty and cess of Rs 32.90 per liter on petrol. The basic duty is Tk 1.40, road and infrastructure development cess is Tk 18, agricultural development cess is Tk 2.50 and additional special duty of Tk 11 per liter is collected.

Similarly, in the case of diesel, the center collects duty and cess at Rs 31.60 per liter In addition, the states levy VAT on the basic price of petrol and diesel as per their requirements and in proportion to the central tax.

The reply from the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum reminded that the oil companies have been fixing the prices of petrol and diesel in line with the prices of petrol since 2010 and the international market since 2014. The government’s response claimed that the price of crude oil had risen from ১৯ 19.90 per barrel in April 2020 to. 63.40 in April 2021. In June 2021, the price rose to ৮ 61.96 per barrel