Arguments at the BJPs executive meeting in Hastings Youth leader dies of heart attack | Arguments at the BJP’s executive meeting in Hastings, clashes! Youth leader dies of heart disease – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The BJP executive meeting was being held at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election office in Hastings on Monday. Leaders and activists from Kolkata and adjoining areas were present at the meeting. According to sources, during the meeting, Raju Sarkar, the president along with the youth, and another member clashed over some internal issues. Raju Sarkar, vice-president of BJP’s youth front, fell ill during the heated exchange. He was rushed to a private hospital on the side of the bypass. There the doctors pronounced him dead.

According to sources, the youth front state leaders had a meeting with the leadership of the three districts in Hastings on Monday. Youth President Soumitra Khan was present at the meeting. At the end of the meeting he left. After that Raju got involved in a quarrel with another leader. The clashes escalated into a frenzy. Raju felt sick in the midst of that commotion. That’s why he left the meeting. After that Raju felt sick and called his teammates and asked him to take him to the hospital. Although the other party left the meeting at first, the young leader came back to take a diary. He started arguing again with that diary and then he fell ill near the stairs on the fourth floor. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital. From there he was taken to a private hospital on the side of the bypass. The doctors declared him dead there. Initially, the doctors thought that Raju had died of a heart attack.

Raju was a well-known face within the BJP. It is also heard that Mukul was close to Roy. The young leader left the grassroots with Mukul and joined the BJP in November 2016. Although Mukul left the BJP after the assembly polls, Raju left the Gerua camp. The death of that Raju has cast a shadow of mourning among the acquaintances. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is in Delhi. Mourning Dilip said he was shocked to lose the active leader of the party. However, the Trinamool commented on the incident, “There is another reason behind this incident, Dilip Ghosh is covering the fish with vegetables”.