Biman Bose: Trinamool ‘Sang’ Left to stop BJP! Hostility is past, explained Biman Basu

Not just a catastrophe, but a complete collapse. This is the situation of the Left in the last assembly elections in Bengal. There is no MLA. The Congress, in alliance with the ISF, has turned its vote to the bottom of the red camp. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee has become the Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time by defeating the BJP. And since then he has become the main opposition face of the BJP. And to oust Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool leader has already started cooking salt. Soon all the BJP has sent a message to the opposition forces to unite. Mamata Banerjee is going to Delhi on a five-day visit on Monday to expedite that work. But will the Left join the alliance called by the Trinamool leader? Will the long-running 'enmity' move to defeat the BJP? This time Biman Bose, the chairman of the Left Front, gave a clear answer.

Before Mamata flew to Delhi on Monday, Biman Basu said on Sunday, “At the all-India level, we are ready to work with anyone in the anti-BJP movement from Kashmir to Kanyakumarika and Kohima.” Although he did not mention the name of the Trinamool separately, he had a question, will you join the movement even if there is a Trinamool? Biman replied, “The Left is ready to work with all those who will be anti-BJP.” According to the political circles, it is not surprising that the Trinamool, CPM will continue to hold hands in 2024 despite the skepticism.

However, at the all-India level, the rest of the opposition understands that a vocal opposition to the BJP is not possible without the Congress. That is why the Trinamool leader is going to sit in a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi during Mamata Banerjee’s visit, sources said. And the fact that the Congress is also softening at the grassroots level has become clear from the release of a picture of Abhishek Banerjee from the Twitter handle of the Congress on Sunday and by his side on the Pegasus issue.

In other words, Mamata Banerjee has already started cooking in the salt of 24. But on the one hand, as Left Front Chairman Biman Basu is explaining, the Trinamool is no longer untouchable to them, just then CPM Rajya Sabha MP Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya mocked the soft attitude of the Congress towards the Trinamool. In his words, ‘If the Congress decides to go ahead with the grassroots in the fight against Pegasus, it must be understood that they are digging for the future. Because with the help of Pegasus, the Trinamool is successfully eavesdropping on the phones of various political leaders in this state.