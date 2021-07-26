Covid Vaccination || The co-vaccine cache is zero! ‘Kolkata ahead’ in survey despite extreme drought

#Kolkata: There are not enough corona vaccines from the center. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written several letters to the Prime Minister requesting for the vaccine. Ruling party leaders and ministers from the state government are repeatedly targeting the Center for not having enough vaccines. The general public continues to suffer due to the lack of adequate vaccinations. Even after that, Kolkata is ahead in vaccination.

Firhad Hakim, chairperson of the Calcutta Municipal Board of Administrators and an important minister in the state, claimed that despite the non-cooperation of the Center, Kolkata topped the list of six largest cities in the country. Presenting a survey report, Firhad Hakim said, “Whether it is the first dose of the vaccine or the second dose, our Kolkata is far ahead of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.” Presenting the statistics, the chairperson of the board of administrators of Kolkata Municipality said that the first dose of the vaccine was given to 61.4% of the population of the city and the second dose was given to 21% of the population of Kolkata. The first and second doses of the corona vaccine were given to 58.86% and 14% people in Bangalore, 53.6% and 13.4% in Hyderabad, 51.6% and 16.9% in Chennai, 51.1% and 15 in Mumbai respectively. In Delhi, 35.1% and 11.1% of the population, respectively, have been vaccinated.

Naturally, the Calcutta Municipality and the state government were overwhelmed by this information. Opponents of the vaccine are targeting the state government almost every day. There, Firhad Hakim brought this information to the attention of the media and made it clear that there is nothing wrong with trying to save the common man from corona infection. Firhad also explained that Mamata Banerjee was trying her best to keep the people of Kolkata and the state safe by providing vaccines even in the face of adversity.

Incidentally, the vaccine has not yet arrived from the center. The co-vaccine stock is zero. To date, no co-vaccine has been given in any of the health centers of Kolkata Municipality and in the mega center of Roxy Cinema Hall adjacent to the head office of the municipality.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI