‘India forever indebted to brave martyrs’, Mamata pays tribute on Kargil Victory Day – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the 1999 Indo-Pakistani War in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir (Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021). On the occasion of Kargil Victory Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee on Kargil Vijay Diwas) commemorated the martyrs. On the same day, Mamata wrote in a tweet, ‘I salute the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country on Kargil Victory Day. India is forever indebted to these brave statesmen.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the heroes who made the supreme sacrifice to protect our country. India will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) July 26, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commemorated the martyrs of Kargil on this day. India won against Pakistan, but several Indian soldiers lost their lives in that war. Their heroism, bravery and courage inspires Indian citizens every day. In addition to paying tribute to the martyrs, Narendra Modi also shared a short recording of his Mann Ki Baat last year.

In a tweet on Monday, Modi wrote, “We remember their sacrifice, we remember their bravery. Today, on Kargil Victory Day, I pay tribute to all the martyrs of Kargil for defending the country. Their courage inspires us every day. I am sharing a part of what happened last year. ‘ On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army defeated Pakistan in the Battle of Kargil. Since then, the day has been celebrated with special reverence as Kargil Victory Day. That operation in Kargil was named at the time, Operation Victory.

The Indian Army won the operation to remove the Pakistani troops’ base on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil. From May to July 1999, India and Pakistan fought a war on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir. About 528 people in India died in the war.