Latest covid 19 report on West Bengal daily coronavirus cases on 26th July | Do not reduce the infection again! Thinking North 24 Parganas, see the state’s Covid-19 update …– News18 Bangla

According to today’s report, 65 people returned home after defeating Corona. So far, the total number of coroners in the state is 14,94,75. The recovery rate in the last 24 hours is 98.05 percent. In the last 24 hours, 32 thousand 263 people have been tested for corona. So far, a total of 1,55,10,75 people have been tested for corona.



Source link

