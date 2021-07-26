Mamata Banerjee in Delhi: The ‘face’ of the leader of Bengal in Delhi today, waiting for the masterstrokes …

#Kolkata: The bird’s eye of the grassroots is now one and only 2024 Lok Sabha election. And for that purpose, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has started arranging lots from now on. The Bengali leader has been the main face of anti-Modi in the country since she came to power for the third time with huge seats by breaking the BJP’s dream in Bengal. In this situation, the Chief Minister is setting foot in the capital Delhi on Monday, July 26. A few days ago, he called on the BJP opposition forces across the country to unite from the stage of Martyrs’ Day. This time in Delhi, Mamata will come to the conclusion of that work.

Already, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has sided with the Congress on its Twitter handle on the Pegasus issue. In fact, informed quarters are looking at it as a political message. Many are also finding Sonia Gandhi’s skillful tactics behind that tweet. In that case, the Trinamool leader has the possibility of a separate meeting with Sonia Gandhi. Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold meetings with representatives of almost every political party opposed to the BJP.

Again, before the leader’s visit to Delhi, Mamata Banerjee has been nominated as the chairman of the Trinamool parliamentary committee. Already in Parliament, the Trinamool has launched a one-man movement against the BJP on a number of issues, including Pegasus and agricultural law. Their movement has caught the attention of the whole country. In this situation, Mamata Banerjee will outline the future of parliamentary politics even after sitting in a meeting with the party MPs. According to sources, Mamata may sit in a meeting with MPs on July 27.

The Bengal Chief Minister is sitting in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27. Needless to say, he will ask questions for the state there. In particular, he can raise the issue of the state’s anger over the corona vaccine again in that meeting. In a few days, the Chief Minister can go to Raisina Hill, the court of the President. There may also be issues of abuse of central agency, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

This is Mamata Banerjee’s first visit to Delhi after winning Bengal for the third time. Needless to say, the outline of 2024 is going to be made in this visit of a few days.