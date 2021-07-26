Mamata Banerjee takes leadership role among opposition leaders in Pegasus controversy Mamata leads opposition in Pegasus debate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The rest were confined to protests in Parliament But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proved once again that she is really going to show the opposite path before 2024 by setting up a commission of inquiry into the phone eavesdropping scandal. Political circles are seeing special significance in his decision, especially before his visit to Delhi The decision to unite the opposition in the Pegasus debate was made clear by the Chief Minister before he left for Delhi today.

Opposition groups called for a probe into the Pegasus controversy, saying “this is not the case.” According to political circles and some observers, the decision reinforced his anti-Modi image at the national level before leaving for Delhi.

The Pegasus controversy has been raging in Delhi for the past few days The work of the parliament is being thwarted by the strong protests of the opposition But Mamata decided to go one step further and set up a commission of inquiry after other opposition parties clashed in Parliament over the issue and called for an inquiry. Before leaving for Delhi, he hastily announced the decision to form the commission

The Commission of Inquiry announced by the Chief Minister, the extent of its jurisdiction, and how effective it will be in the end, can be debated. But given the political situation, this decision does not mean that Mamata has once again taken a step forward as an anti-Modi figure at the national level. From the CAA, the NRC to the agrarian law, or the transfer of former chief secretary Alapan Banerjee, the way Mamata took her opposition to the Center to the highlands continued in the Pegasus debate. Not only that, the Chief Minister did not hesitate to attack the Election Commission directly during the elections to create his anti-Modi image at the national level. In this case too, the opposition has always taken a cautious stand But even though the Election Commission punished her, Mamata Banerjee got the benefit of her political strategy This time he is advancing with the same strategy for the goal of 2024 As long as it goes on, Mamata’s direct confrontation with the Center will increase, say political analysts

Political analyst Sambit Pal said, “It is necessary to look in detail at what powers or under what conditions the Chief Minister constituted this commission.” But it is true that within the administrative power, whether the pressure on the Center can be increased in the Pegasus case, Mamata Banerjee has shown the way to the opposition. With this decision before leaving for Delhi, Mamata Banerjee has undoubtedly gone a step further at the all-India level as the main anti-Modi face. He may be consciously trying to create this image But it is also true that in 2024, if the opposition is really going to challenge the BJP or Narendra Modi, then someone like Mamata Banerjee or Sharad Pawar will have to come forward to lead. There is no denying that Mamata’s acceptance has increased across the country after her landslide victory over the BJP in West Bengal.

“We have shown the way to the rest by taking a small step,” the chief minister told other opposition-ruled states by setting up a commission of inquiry into the Pegasus controversy. Political analyst Professor Shubhamoy Maitra, however, sees the matter a little differently He emphasized the need to focus on national security, and said that it was even more important now with the crisis over power. Shubhamayababu said, ‘The Chief Minister gave a message to other opposition parties Only time will tell what they think The Chief Minister formed a commission of inquiry alleging that the central government was eavesdropping on the phone A result will come The central government may or may not investigate the Pegasus case But it must be borne in mind that the possibility of an internal conflict over such a sensitive one cannot be taken up by a third power like China. No matter what action the central or state government takes on an issue, everyone should keep in mind that national security is above political conflict. ‘

Professor Sambit Pal also thinks that the state has to pay the price for this intense conflict between the Center and the state. In his words, ‘In the case of West Bengal, this tradition of state conflict with the Center is a long one And the state has to pay the highest compensation Many things get stuck due to this kind of conflict That conflict is likely to escalate before 2024. “

BJP leader Jayaprakash Majumder has naturally questioned the state government’s authority to form the commission. But Rajya Sabha Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya explained that they were supporting the decision as a way to protest against the Center. As a result, it is safe to say that Mamata has benefited politically by setting up a commission of inquiry before leaving for Delhi.