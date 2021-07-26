Mamata on the way to Modi! Social Slogan, ‘Ab Ki Bar, Didi Sarkar’ – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time Narendra Modi’s path is Patheya Mamata Banerjee to grab the seat of Delhi. Mamata Banerjee has sent a message to the anti-BJP forces to unite from the platform of Trinamool Congress ‘Martyrs’ Day on July 21. Whatever the outcome, he called on the opposition to attack the BJP with all its might. The Trinamool Congress has started raising its voice against the Modi government by targeting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the meantime, after becoming the Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time, today, July 26, Mamata Banerjee is visiting the capital Delhi (Mamata Banerjees Delhi Visit). Just then a new grassroots campaign started on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Abki Bar Didi Sarkar’ (#AbkiBaarDidiSarkar).

Before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress set the tone in the same way that the BJP started campaigning for Narendra Modi in the country and abroad. Several leaders-ministers-legislators of the party have posted on Twitter the hashtag ‘Abki Bar Didi Sarkar’ mentioning the benefits of launching the Bangla model in the whole country. The political circles think that this is quite significant in the midst of Mamata’s visit to Delhi. Many also see it as a powerful tool to further expand the Trinamool Congress and bring the BJP opposition under one umbrella. Because, in the age of social media, social ‘wind’ can change a lot of things.

So that the parents do not face any difficulty in marrying their daughter, 25,000 rupees was given for the marriage in West Bengal through the Rupashree project. Why don’t the whole country get the opportunity.#BengalModel#AbkiBaarDidiSarkar pic.twitter.com/JBGnfSgq7A – Kanchan Mullick (AITC) (@MullickKanchan) July 26, 2021

Students of Bengal are able to take loan for their graduation, Master’s degree & also for diploma courses, medicine & research work, thanks to AMamataOfficial.#BengalModel pic.twitter.com/k8HQgIreTj – MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, before the leader’s visit to Delhi, Mamata Banerjee has been nominated as the chairman of the Trinamool parliamentary committee. The Trinamool has already joined hands with the BJP on a number of issues in Parliament, including Pegasus and the Agriculture Act. Their movement has caught the attention of the whole country. In this situation, Mamata Banerjee will outline the future of parliamentary politics even after sitting in a meeting with the party MPs. According to sources, Mamata may sit in a meeting with MPs on July 27.

The Bengal Chief Minister is also sitting in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26. There he will ask questions for the state, talk about various demands. In particular, he can raise the issue of the state’s anger over the corona vaccine again in that meeting. In a few days, the Chief Minister may visit Raisina Hills, the President’s court. It is believed that the misuse of the central agency and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s issues may also come up there. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said there were doubts about whether his party would be able to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at all. While Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi is seen by political circles as the first step in rolling out the Opposition, Dilip has ridiculed the visit as ‘political tourism’, ‘the Chief Minister is going to relax in Delhi to relieve fatigue’.