Manoranjan Byapari: ‘I am like that wordy archer nowadays!’, Manoranjan Byapari wrote on Facebook …

#Kolkata: He has always kept an eye on explosive comments and announcements on Facebook. Manoranjan Byapari is a Trinamool MLA from Balagarh in Hooghly district. ‘Mona Da’ even recently announced that he is leaving Facebook. However, he has returned to Facebook after pouring water on that announcement. Said, do not write anything on Facebook. Wrote. And so the political turmoil has started.

On Sunday, Manoranjan Byapari wrote on Facebook, ‘Good morning friends. Today I will tell you a good news. This is how I, your Manabhai, Mana’da, once cried for a loaf of bread worth seventeen paise! I am delighted to think that I can provide rice, meat and alcohol to many people nowadays. ‘

After that, there was a lot of controversy in the media about this comment of Manoranjan. After that, the ruling party’s MLA returned to Facebook. He claimed in a Facebook post on Monday, “The post is full of alcohol-meat phrases. A class of people is filling their stomachs with all that. That’s why I wrote it. ” At the same time, he sneered at his remarks. In the words of Manoranjan, “I am like that piercing archer these days. The ban thrown in the dark is also hitting the right target.”

A few days ago there was an uproar surrounding an entertainment post. He then said that he would stay away from the net for the time being. For a long time after that, Manoranjan’s Facebook profile was limited to informing the public about the pictures and information of multiple events held at the Balagarh Assembly constituency. His sudden return to Facebook on Sunday.

Who did the MLA of Balagarh target in his post? Manoranjan replied, “Why couldn’t I utter inhuman words. Why do I eat khaini. Why don’t I sleep in a comfortable bed, spread a towel and lie in the shade of a mango tree, why don’t I eat in an expensive hotel and eat eggs in a line in my mother’s canteen? I do not think, how many problems people have, they do not fall in their eyes? Petrol-diesel prices are skyrocketing. As a result, the prices of all things are rising. Ignoring the sun, cold and rain for almost eight months, millions of food-giving farmers have been sitting on the streets of Delhi. The media is silent about him. They don’t have time to look away. They are walking around with the camera, trying to take pictures when I ask for help from someone. Well done! I want this. Continue, brother. In this way, one day there will be liberation.