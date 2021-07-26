Manoranjan Byapari: ‘I am like that wordy archer nowadays!’, Manoranjan Byapari wrote on Facebook …

7 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: He has always kept an eye on explosive comments and announcements on Facebook. Manoranjan Byapari is a Trinamool MLA from Balagarh in Hooghly district. ‘Mona Da’ even recently announced that he is leaving Facebook. However, he has returned to Facebook after pouring water on that announcement. Said, do not write anything on Facebook. Wrote. And so the political turmoil has started.

On Sunday, Manoranjan Byapari wrote on Facebook, ‘Good morning friends. Today I will tell you a good news. This is how I, your Manabhai, Mana’da, once cried for a loaf of bread worth seventeen paise! I am delighted to think that I can provide rice, meat and alcohol to many people nowadays. ‘

After that, there was a lot of controversy in the media about this comment of Manoranjan. After that, the ruling party’s MLA returned to Facebook. He claimed in a Facebook post on Monday, “The post is full of alcohol-meat phrases. A class of people is filling their stomachs with all that. That’s why I wrote it. ” At the same time, he sneered at his remarks. In the words of Manoranjan, “I am like that piercing archer these days. The ban thrown in the dark is also hitting the right target.”

A few days ago there was an uproar surrounding an entertainment post. He then said that he would stay away from the net for the time being. For a long time after that, Manoranjan’s Facebook profile was limited to informing the public about the pictures and information of multiple events held at the Balagarh Assembly constituency. His sudden return to Facebook on Sunday.

Who did the MLA of Balagarh target in his post? Manoranjan replied, “Why couldn’t I utter inhuman words. Why do I eat khaini. Why don’t I sleep in a comfortable bed, spread a towel and lie in the shade of a mango tree, why don’t I eat in an expensive hotel and eat eggs in a line in my mother’s canteen? I do not think, how many problems people have, they do not fall in their eyes? Petrol-diesel prices are skyrocketing. As a result, the prices of all things are rising. Ignoring the sun, cold and rain for almost eight months, millions of food-giving farmers have been sitting on the streets of Delhi. The media is silent about him. They don’t have time to look away. They are walking around with the camera, trying to take pictures when I ask for help from someone. Well done! I want this. Continue, brother. In this way, one day there will be liberation.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Mamata Banerjee at Delhi Social Media trends Didi Sarkar is the trend on social media kolkata

59 mins ago admin

Mamata on the way to Modi! Social Slogan, ‘Ab Ki Bar, Didi Sarkar’ – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Mamata Banerjee takes leadership role among opposition leaders in Pegasus controversy Mamata leads opposition in Pegasus debate – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

You may have missed

Manoranjan Byapari: ‘I am like that wordy archer nowadays!’, Manoranjan Byapari wrote on Facebook …

7 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee at Delhi Social Media trends Didi Sarkar is the trend on social media kolkata

59 mins ago admin

Mamata on the way to Modi! Social Slogan, ‘Ab Ki Bar, Didi Sarkar’ – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Mamata Banerjee takes leadership role among opposition leaders in Pegasus controversy Mamata leads opposition in Pegasus debate – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Soumitra Khan: Amit-directed treaty with Dilip-Shuvendu! Soumitra Khan apologized for the ‘mistake’

4 hours ago admin