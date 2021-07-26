Soumitra Khan: Amit-directed treaty with Dilip-Shuvendu! Soumitra Khan apologized for the ‘mistake’

#Kolkata: Recently, BJP MP Soumitra Khan made a fuss in the party by making various comments. Sometimes Shuvendu attacked Adhikari with sarcastic language, sometimes he directly targeted BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. He even resigned from the post of state president of the BJP Youth Front out of anger. He later withdrew his resignation. But the anger towards Soumitra was growing inside the Gerua camp. In this situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Soumitra to Delhi and ‘explained’ him. And after that Soumitra seems to have changed. The Bishnupur MP apologized after attending the executive meeting of the BJP Youth Front at the BJP’s Hastings office on Sunday.

Surprising everyone at Sunday’s meeting, Soumitra said, ‘Youth means fighting. However, sometimes there will be mistakes in it. I also made a mistake. It was definitely my mistake to express my personal opinion on Facebook. I apologize to everyone for that. ‘ According to political sources, Soumitra was instructed to keep his mouth shut during the meeting with Amit Shah. Soumitra has followed that instruction.

In fact, after the announcement of the new cabinet at the Center on July 8, Soumitra announced his resignation from the post of state president of the Youth Front. He made several remarks against party state president Dilip Ghosh and opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari. Soumitra’s remarks in the context of Shuvendu were, ‘The Leader of the Opposition is pretending to be huge. Even when he was at the grassroots, he thought of himself as something huge. As he is doing now, it seems that he is the only one who has contributed to the BJP, we have no sacrifice. The way the new leader is suddenly misleading the leaders of Delhi, the whole party is moving into one district. At the same time, Soumitra had a sarcasm against Dilip Ghosh, “If you say something to our state president, he understands half, doesn’t understand half.” Then the speculation about Soumitra’s change of party started. If there is a rumor inside the BJP, then is the Bishnupur MP raising his voice against the party to return to the grassroots? Although Soumitra himself had already ruled out the possibility of returning to the grassroots. In this situation Soumitra was called to Delhi. The meeting was also with Amit Shah. And after that meeting he changed his mind. Soumitra Khan has to apologize for his ‘mistake’.