State Commission of Inquiry into phone eavesdropping case, Mamata announces before leaving for Delhi – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government has formed a commission of inquiry into the Pegasus case On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made this announcement in Navanne The commission is headed by former Supreme Court Justice MV Laku and former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya. The commission will look into who was intercepted on the phone, including political leaders in West Bengal The decision was approved at a special meeting of the state cabinet on the same day, the chief minister said This is the first time in the entire country that a state commission of inquiry has been formed after the Pegasus controversy came to the fore

State Commission of Inquiry into phone eavesdropping case, Mamata announces before leaving for Delhi – News18 Bangla

