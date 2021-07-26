West Bengal Weather: Low pressure on Wednesday, change in weather since Monday! Special warning in South Bengal

#Kolkata: The depression has intensified in the Bay of Bengal. This depression formed in the North West Bay is already located in Central India. And in the midst of that depression, another depression is going to form in the North Bay in the middle of this week. And it is mainly because of this depression that it is raining in Bengal. Meanwhile, the Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast that the state, especially South Bengal, will receive heavy rainfall by the end of July. Even several districts in South Bengal are predicted to be Banavasi.

The maximum temperature in the city on this day was 34 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees higher than normal. The minimum temperature was 26.6 degrees Celsius, one degree higher than normal. However, the relative humidity in the air is 98 percent. As a result, almost all the districts, including Kolkata, are suffering from humidity-related discomfort even though it is not very hot.

The meteorological department says the new depression, which is about to form, may initially shift to Bangladesh. On Wednesday, July 26, there is a possibility of severe depression. And due to the effect of this low pressure, the rain may increase in South Bengal from Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in several districts of South Bengal. The sky has been cloudy in Kolkata and other districts since Monday morning.

From Monday, rains will increase in districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. The heaviest rain is expected in those five districts in the next two days. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of 80 to 100 mm of rain in those districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rains in North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan districts of South Bengal from Tuesday. Extreme levels of rainfall (up to 200 mm) are expected in the northern and southern 24 parganas and eastern Midnapore on Wednesday, with special warnings for coastal districts.