Adamas Earns Platinum in Academic Teaching and Learning in QS Rating

Adamas University, located in Kolkata, one of the best rated private university of Eastern India, has just been rated high in global higher education ratings, by QS ratings, in its report of July 2021. The university has become the prestigious winner of QS I gauge highest category of rating, Platinum in Teaching & Learning and Diamond in Academic Development category. It has become the first ever University in India to beg this rating in academic development & platinum in Teaching and Learning in eastern India. Overall, it has bagged gold rating. For a just five-year-old University, this achievement is unprecedented and welcomed by all students and faculty members of Adamas University.

Institutional rating and ranking by QS IGAUGE rating system is an extensive representation of the results following a detailed academic audit with the objective to evaluate the performance of the institution over a wide range of criteria pertaining to the system and structure of higher education in India and deduce areas of excellence. It is backed by the global expertise, experience, and reputation of UK-based (QS) ‘Quacquarelli Symonds,’ the industry leaders in ‘world university rankings’ since 1990.

Founding Chancellor, Adamas University, Prof. Samit Ray congratulating Adamas Community said, “For a five-year-old University, this recognition comes in a time where all Institutions globally are going through a turbulent time. This achievement reaffirmed our believe and journey of Institutional Building. It will enable us to reimagine education in a post pandemic new global order”. “Even a national media like Outlook had earlier in 2020 had ranked us among the top 50 private universities in India, and Adamas’s goal is to be among the top 50 universities overall in India in less than a decade next”, Mr. Ray further added.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr Deependra Kumar Jha, said, “With a clear focus on AU 2.0, going beyond the first five years of the university, we are now striving to upgrade quality of teaching, learning, research, academic development and that is being reflected well in the current rating by a global major like QS. It is a reassertion of Adamas’s Pedagogy and interdisciplinary learning initiative on which Adamas firmly believes in”.

Scoring 226 out of 250 in Teaching-Learning, Adamas has a platinum ranking, with 100% score in faculty-student ratio, student satisfaction, contact hours per week, interactive teaching, learning management system and support in further studies. It is pertinent to note that Adamas uses CANVAS LMS which is the choice of most ivy league universities of the world. This is the highest rating for any university in east and northeast India in teaching and learning.

It is interesting to note that the university has also received diamond rating for Academic Development and Employability. QS has noted that AU has an active learning and development centre, and is also a member of several academic networks at international, national and regional levels; and that the institute follows some of the best academic practices and supports academic freedom for students and faculty.

The third major area of admirable performance has been employability, with Diamond rating, and having full score in areas like career counselling services, alumni satisfaction with the institute and career success, and extra-curricular activities.

It can be noted here that QS had in June 2020 ranked Adamas very high on e-preparedness when all universities in India had gone online in their functioning and delivery of education.

The University has also received Diamond rating on social outreach, Gold rating on aspects like facilities on campus, research, diversity & accessibility. Overall rating of the university has been of Gold, which is admirable for a university born half a decade ago.