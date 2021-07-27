BJP leader Raju Sarkar Death: BJP is counting mistakes in the sudden death of close friend Raju Sarkar! Autopsy today

#Kolkata: After the executive meeting of the BJP’s youth front, the clashes and the result were the death of the president Raju Sarkar along with the youth front, the state BJP was in a state of shock. BJP leaders are vehemently denying the clashes. On the other hand, the grassroots have started opening their mouths on the issue.

On Monday, there was a meeting of the Kolkata Morcha of the Youth Front, and Soumitra Khan was present at the meeting. As soon as the meeting was over, there was a thunderstorm between the two sides. Raju Sarkar, vice-president of the state youth front and BJP youth leader, fell ill during the altercation. Youth Front member Abhijit Guin was also present at the meeting. Sources said that Raju Sarkar got involved in a scuffle while arguing with him. He suddenly lost consciousness. He was first taken to SSKM. He was later pronounced dead at Apello Hospital.

BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “There was no disturbance in the meeting. Some people were present at the end of the meeting. Raju Sarkar left and came back. I don’t know what happened. I got the news after his death.” BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya again says the Raju government had heart problems. He was regularly treated. There were no reports of injuries.

Raju Sarkar was also known as a follower of Mukul Roy within the BJP. After Mukul joined BJP, Raju also came to Padma Shibir. According to sources, grassroots leaders were in touch with Khabar Raju.

Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Raju was annoyed with the party. He was keeping in touch with us. His death is not acceptable.

Kunal Ghosh’s tweet

I am mourning the death of BJP’s youth vice president Raju Sarkar. Kept in touch. Met a few days ago. WhatsApp used to. Was in pain. There are various rumors about what happened in the BJP office. Hopefully the attendees will not hide or distort the information. It is difficult to accept this sudden death as normal. – Kunal Ghosh (unKunalGhoshAgain) July 26, 2021

It is to be noted that the officers of Calcutta Police went to Hastings at night. CCTV footage has already been sought from the BJP office in Hastings. Raju Sarkar’s body will be autopsied today.