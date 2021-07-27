Mamata Banerjee Visits Delhi: Mamata Banerjee Visits Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Visits Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Visits Mamata Banerjee

#NewDelhi: Half an hour meeting with Modi. Mamata Banerjee came out and won the hearts of Delhi journalists. Despite being a security guard, he grabbed his own umbrella. He also told reporters, “Wet fever will come in the rain. You take an umbrella.” That’s all, Delhi started practicing alternatives.

A few days ago, a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral At the beginning of the monsoon session, Narendra Modi was talking to reporters at the Parliament House with an umbrella in his hand. Leaders at all levels of the BJP started posting that picture They said no one needed help to hold the umbrella. The Prime Minister can hold his own umbrella. They also started mocking Mamata Banerjee on this issue. They wanted to imply that the Prime Minister was normal, very close in general. But it is difficult to beat Mamata Banerjee in general, everyone knows the pros and cons.

Today was his turn to return the ball. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen holding an umbrella while holding a press conference outside her party office on South Avenue in Delhi. The most commonly used umbrella, there is no dirt, but there is no pomp. Before the press conference began, he was repeatedly told by reporters, “Take your umbrella. Come under the umbrella. The fever will come.” Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh saw the incident on TV. Excited, he said, “This is a trailer. In 2024, he will be holding an umbrella over the whole country.” In the words of Kunal Ghosh, “BJP has no job. It copies everything. Copies schemes. But look, Bangla gets first prize for schemes. Today Mamata Banerjee stands with her own umbrella. She used to go ahead with the flood. Not everything goes viral. Watching floods from helicopters and soaking your feet in water is not the same thing. “

The 15-minute press conference took place on South Avenue. It rains all the time And held the left hand the whole time. With a mic in his right hand, he answered all the questions in front of the national media. Although the security guards were alert, Mamata Banerjee took Otuku herself. He explained that he was one of Assad’s descendants. He doesn’t have to hold an umbrella. This fine touch of Mamata in the midst of the secret discussion of politics told why she was in her chair three times again and again.

Note that Mamata Modi had a meeting for about 30 minutes today. “I have received less vaccines in terms of population,” Mamata said. The name change of the state has been discussed. Mamata Banerjee requested for speedy completion of the process. Mamata will meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, he will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the same day.