NSDC and Amity University Online collaborate to skill young learners professionally
National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Amity University Online today announced a strategic partnership that aims to train young people professionally, enabling them to progress in their careers. Amity University Online and NSDC will partner to offer professional skills courses on the latter’s eSkill India portal. The initiative is aligned with the objective of Skill India Mission to empower youth with relevant skills corresponding with the needs of the industry.