Panchayat: ‘Reward’ for good deeds, Tk 471 crore from World Bank grant to 256 panchayats

Kolkata: With the help of the World Bank, the panchayat has allocated Tk 481 crore to further develop the villages in the state. The money will be used for further infrastructural development at the gram panchayat level, said state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee.

The total number of panchayats in the state is 3229. Of this, 256 panchayats were allocated this money for their work. With this money, the panchayats will be able to build roads in their areas, dig deep tube wells for drinking water, construct drainage canals, build new culverts, build houses, build any infrastructure including solar energy, the minister said.

Since 2011, the state’s gram panchayats have been receiving a grant from the World Bank every year for evaluating their work. In the fiscal year 2020-21, the World Bank has allocated Tk 481.62 crore for the state panchayats. Which is 35 percent more than last financial year. How much money a gram panchayat will get depends on the population of the area, geographical area and of course the evaluation of the work.

The work of the panchayats is evaluated by the World Bank every year through an independent body. Grants are given to the panchayats based on that report. They receive this grant as an unconditional fund.

Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said, “When I was the Minister ten years ago, we were ranked 26-28 in the country in terms of various projects. Now our multiple projects are the best in the country in terms of work. There are also many more projects in number two or three. The Minister claimed that Bengal is the best in the country in several projects like Bangla Awas Yojana, Gram Sarak Yojana, Mission Nirmal Bangla, Anandadhara. He added that 6,72,036 new houses have been approved for construction in the 2020-21 financial year, which is the highest in the country. Besides, a target of 2000 km of new roads has been set for this financial year.



