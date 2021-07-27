Pegasus Commission CM Mamata Banerjee formed inquiry Commission will submit report by 6 month– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has decided to set up a commission of inquiry into Pegasus, while other opposition parties have clashed in Parliament over the issue and called for an inquiry. Before leaving for Delhi, he hastily announced the decision to form the Pegasus Commission The commission has been asked to submit a report on Pegasus within six months. The commission will also look for answers to some questions.

The 12-question report asks whether anyone in West Bengal was ‘hacked’ in Pegasus. If so, which government or non-government organization was involved? The commission of inquiry formed by Mamata Banerjee will find out the answers to those questions and submit a report within six months.

The commission said it would investigate how the malware worked if the eavesdropping report was true. Pegasus or any other software of the Israeli NOSO group has been used for ‘surveillance’, for some reason the ‘eavesdropping’ page was created, where the information obtained from the ‘eavesdropping’ page went, how it was used, will also be investigated

Besides, what is the role of a government or non-government organization in any situation including incitement or provocation of an individual or a group? If there is a ‘eavesdropping’ page, the commission will also consider the legal aspect. There are also two judges in this commission.

Although the Center has stated that government surveillance is being carried out on certain individuals, that claim is completely baseless. The central government said, “The promise of freedom of speech as a fundamental right is the foundation of India’s democratic system. We have always stood for an informed civil society with an emphasis on a culture of open dialogue. Later, Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishna and Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the central government had no connection with the Pegasus ‘hack’. Standing in Parliament, Vaishna claimed, ‘All parties, including the Supreme Court, have dismissed such allegations in the past. There is no factual basis for this allegation.



