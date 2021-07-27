Rickshaw puller Satyen who on a trip to Siachen from Kolkata for a good reason Padalei rolled from the doll to Siachen! Satyen is leading the way in fuel price hike …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The sky is falling on the heads of ordinary people. Fuel prices are skyrocketing. Inflation with palla. Petrol and diesel are so expensive that it is difficult to drive. Corona Pandemic (Corona Pandemic) Restrictions Many people have accompanied the bicycle to reach work. As the physical distance will be maintained, the environment will also be fresh. Satyen Das of Goriya Naktala took a fancy decision just to protest against the increase in petrol and diesel prices besides keeping the environment healthy. Satyen Das is playing the rickshaw horn by holding the handle tightly. Destination Siachen!

He had reached Ladakh before. Puri has also continued the rickshaw! However, this time the campaign is more inaccessible. And there is a great purpose behind this campaign. Not just travel addiction. Satyen will go a long way to promote paddle cars. The rickshaw puller plans to cross the world’s highest battlefield to demand bicycle lanes for pedal lovers on every street.

The distance of this road from Goriya in the southern suburbs is about two thousand kilometers. He is a little scared to reach the snow-covered road of minus three degrees Celsius from the scorching heat of Tilottama’s endo alley. But there is also the courage to fill the book!

The World Health Organization (WHO) has diagnosed coronary artery disease. Many people wanted to buy a motorbike to avoid the crowd of buses and trams. But the price of petrol has been dropped there! Breaking the record that has already crossed the century. Rickshaw puller Satyen says, “In this situation, bicycle is the only hope. This vehicle is not only environmentally friendly, the body also stays good while cycling. My request to the administration is to have bicycle lanes on every road. ” His promotion will also be in his three-wheeled rickshaw on the way to Siachen.

However, the cost of the journey is huge. If all goes well, Satyen wants to leave in October. His request, “Bicycle lovers come forward. I will preach on their behalf at the corners of the long journey. ” Note that Indrani Chakraborty has made a movie about this Satyen. The 74-minute documentary ‘Ladakh Chale Rickshawala’ has already won the National Documentary Award for Best Documentary in the Exploration Adventure category.



