Strict Night Curfew in WB: People breaking the rules at night, restaurants are cheating, District Magistrate’s urgent message to the Chief Secretary

#Kolkata: The third wave is scary. Meanwhile, curfew is being broken repeatedly. In this situation, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi (rict Night Curfew in WB) is instructing the districts to be more vigilant in following the Corona rules. The Chief Secretary instructed to use flying squads in every district. Nakacheking on the road should be increased immediately.

Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi says that in many cases, the general public does not comply with the restrictions imposed from 9 pm to 5 am. And there are allegations that some hotel restaurants are breaking the law. So he is planning to send a flying squad along with Naka checking. Besides, if necessary, the excise department has to be deployed on every important road and highway.

The district police super commissioners have also been directed to take necessary action against the violators. Inter-state borders and international borders should also be checked, the guidelines said.

The Chief Secretary is clearly saying that if we do not monitor, the situation may get out of hand again. The state government will also review what action can be taken with the market committees at the moment to prevent the infection. The chief secretary also gave a strong message to the district governors to abide by the Corona rules.