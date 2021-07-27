Watcho premieres ‘Cheaters- The Vacation’ a new drama series

While the winds of change usher in the pleasant monsoon, Dish TV India’s OTT platform, Watcho, is bringing in freshly brewed content to entertain viewers at home. The platform has debuted a new web series called ‘Cheaters- The Vacation’, which stars Subrat Dutta, ShafaqNaaz, and Param Singh, among others from the television industry.

The four-episode series, directed by Srikanth Velagaleti, is a mix of fantasy, mystery, and romance. The plot centers around a perfect housewife who lies to her entire family and travels from Kolkata to Bhopal to meet her internet lover, all in the hopes of proving to herself that she can still have fun. Her intertwined life of marriage and love is at the heart of the drama, leaving viewers with a surprising ending as to how she gets out of it. Novoneel Chakraborty, the writer, has done an excellent job of portraying the protagonist’s feelings and keeping the momentum of the story.

Commenting on the launch of new series on Watcho, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV and Watcho, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “Our continual goal at Watcho is to consistently deliver fresh and engaging content in a variety of genres that satisfies their desire for relatable storytelling. We are happy to entertain audiences in the comfort of their own homes, bringing families together for an amazing viewing experience. Having said that, it gives us great pleasure to announce the premiere of our new Watcho slice-of-life series. This new series beautifully captures the trials and tribulations that one faces in everyday life, and we look forward to uncovering more extraordinary stories on our platform.”

Bringing in a unique assortment of snackable content cutting across all genres, Watcho offers many original shows including web series like Sarhad, Mystery Dad, JaalSaazi, Titli-Current Maarti Hai, It’s My Pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Mortuary, Chhoriyan, Rakhta Chandana and original influencer shows like Look I Can Cook, BikharehainAlfaaz, etc. to name a few. Available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick) and at www.watcho.com, Watcho presently provides over 35 plus original shows in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu regional languages.