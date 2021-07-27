West Bengal Govt provided sensational information in the High Court | NHRC committee members ‘BJP link’! The state provided sensational information in the High Court …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time the state government retaliated against the report of the National Human Rights Committee. The NHRC committee report at a cost of Rs 699,382 was exaggerated, fabricated, the state questioned. A six-member committee appointed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has come out in the state after the post-poll violence survey. This time the government of Mamata Banerjee (NHRC-BJP Link) pointed the finger at that committee.

The committee had lodged a complaint with the Calcutta High Court over management in the state. With the information, the state replied that Rs. 699372 has been spent for the members of the committee. The state has met the bill to provide food to the members of the committee. The bill for the hotel and guest house was submitted to the High Court on Monday. The 7-member committee’s post-vote ‘violence’ report is one-sided, exaggerated, fabricated and politically motivated. The state has stated in the form of affidavit explaining why the state is saying this.

1) The law of the ruler works, there is no rule of law. The state flew this recommendation. The state argues that the National Human Rights Commission acts in accordance with the Protection of Human Rights Act.1993. Section 14 (5) of the Act has been broken. The committee will first provide the investigation information to the NHRC. After verifying that information, the NHRC may recommend an investigation by the CBI or by someone else. In this case, the committee has directly violated its jurisdiction and recommended the CBI, which is against the law. 2) This report is probably meant to discredit numerous police personnel and administrative members of the state.

3) Looking at the report, it seems that there is a political conspiracy. Deliberately negative reports have been made against the state. It has been learned that 3 BJP members have joined the committee. The center has a direct impact on many. From whom an impartial investigation cannot be expected. A) Rajiv Jain served as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau during the BJP government at the Center. Even when Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, he was the head of the Ahmedabad Intelligence Bureau. The term is extended to 6 months. Coincidentally, he remained in office until the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, even though the 2016 term ended.

B) Atif Rasheed (Atif Rasheed: whose name is linked to the Twitter account of the BJP. The state claims in the affidavit that he is in charge of the BJP’s Twitter handle. He fought for the BJP in the Delhi polls. C) Smt Rajulbenl Desai: Handled. 4) The State rejects the argument of the Committee over 50 allegations. In most cases, the report is exaggerated. The report does not cite its references or sources. Complaints written in Bengali to the state, the committee is showing complaints written in English.

5) The committee members did not visit the house of any political activist other than BJP. CPM, ISF, Congress workers did not go home. Public interest litigation lawyer Anindya Sundar Das said so. The next hearing in the post-vote unrest case is on Wednesday. The High Court will still follow the CBI’s recommendation, the future will answer.