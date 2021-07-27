West Bengal Health Commission || Russia did not pass the doctor’s test! Noise with the death certificate! Benazir’s punishment to 2 hospitals

#Kolkata: Passed doctor from Russia, but did not take the test to get registration in the state! Although there is no rule for writing in death certificate, it is signed by homeopathy and ayurveda doctors. Those who have no registration with the Medical Council of India. In these two incidents, the Health Commission directed Benazir’s punishment to two private hospitals in Howrah and Bali.

The Chief Health Officer of Howrah District has been directed by the Commission to stop the admission of patients in Howrah Life Nursing Home for the time being. In addition, Belgharia Midland Nursing Home has also been asked to stop admitting patients for the time being.

Allegations against Belgharia’s Midland Nursing Home that Corona was undergoing treatment there without renewing the hospital’s license, the commission said. In addition, a doctor from the hospital concerned had passed MBBS from Russia but was undergoing treatment in the state without examination to start the practice.

It is learned that a corona patient named Kakli Das was admitted to the hospital in Belgharia. The patient’s family may know that a doctor at the hospital passed the MBBS from Russia, but did not pass the test required to register with the state medical council. Before giving that test, Kakli treated Das. Besides, the nurse working in the ICU of that private nursing home in Belgharia did not pass. However, he passed the test after the patient died. She has done distance course in Bangalore Nursing. On the same day, the commission also directed to make a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh as compensation for the 10-year-old son of the deceased.

On the other hand, in the case of Bali Life Care Hospital, 84-year-old Devi Ghosh died of corona, her death certificate was written by a doctor of homeopathy and AYUSH. However, the last defense. After the death of the patient, the family members complained to the health commission after seeing the information of the doctor in the death certificate. The commission has directed the district health officer to investigate the matter. The process of admitting patients to two private hospitals will remain closed until the investigation is completed.

AVIJIT CHANDA