Why Mukul as PAC chairman, BJP MLA sues in High Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A case has been filed in the High Court challenging the decision to appoint Mukul Roy as chairman of the Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee. Kalyani BJP MLA Ambika Roy has filed a case The plaintiff BJP MLA said in his petition that BJP did not field Mukul Nevertheless, how was he appointed chairman?

The BJP has already voiced its opposition to the decision to make Mukul Roy PAC chairman Six BJP MLAs have resigned from the other eight committees of the assembly Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari had earlier claimed that the BJP had not fielded Mukul Roy Principal 7 has given him the post of PAC chairman by force of power Because it is the custom of the assembly to give the post of PAC chairman to someone from the opposition Kalyani’s BJP MLA has given the same argument in his own application He further questioned that the PAC chairman was keeping an eye on the expenditure accounts of various sectors of the government If the PAC chairman is appointed from the ruling camp, how will he be taken care of if there is any discrepancy?

The BJP had said it wanted MLA Ashok Lahiri as PAC chairman. A division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj accepted the case. The first hearing of the case will be held on Friday, July 30

Mukul Roy is still a BJP MLA Because he won the assembly election on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar North Center. But on June 11, Mukul Roy joined the Trinamool Congress After that, Mukul was given the post of PAC chairman from the beginning of the assembly session The BJP has already lodged a complaint with Principal Biman Banerjee seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy from the assembly.