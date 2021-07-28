আভিশেক | abhishek banerjee to visit agaratala dmg– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Bandopadhyay will leave for Tripura on Thursday. It is alleged that the employees of i-pack, an organization of Prashant Kishore, who went to Agartala to do survey work on behalf of the grassroots, have been kept under house arrest. Trinamool general secretary of India is going to Agartala in protest. Bratya Basu, Malay Ghatak and Ritubrata Bandopadhyay will reach Agartala today. After opposing the BJP in Bengal, this time the Trinamool Congress has turned Tripura into a bird’s eye view.

The Trinamool leadership wants to make it clear that the BJP is desperately protesting against the detention of IPAC workers in Tripura. At first it was decided that Bratya Basu, Malay Ghatak, Ritubrata Banerjee would go to Tripura. Then Abhishek himself decided to go to Agartala. On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also raised the issue of house arrest of i-pack workers in Agartala.

Assembly elections in Tripura in 2023. Earlier, a team of i-packs went to Agartala to conduct a survey on behalf of the grassroots. Police are not allowing them to leave the hotel in Agartala on the pretext of Karona restrictions. Although each of them had a corona negative report. The Trinamool leadership of Tripura raised the issue on Monday. After this, the top leadership of the Trinamool decided to protest politically over the issue. Abhishek himself tweeted that the police of Biplob Dev government was harassing the workers of i-pack out of fear of the grassroots. According to Trinamool sources, Abhishek Banerjee will protest against the harassment of i-pack workers as well as motivate local grassroots workers.

Kamalika Sengupta