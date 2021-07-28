Abhishek Banerjee | Tripura | IPAC workers still detained, this time Abhishek Banerjee is fleeing to Tripura

#Kolkata: This time Abhishek Banerjee is also leaving for Tripura. If all goes well, he will leave Delhi for Tripura on Thursday afternoon. The goal is to stand by the detained IPAC workers in neighboring states and encourage local grassroots workers. However, a three-member Trinamool delegation is going to Tripura today to meet the workers before him and release them. According to the latest news, they have also left.

IPAC workers have been under surveillance in Tripura since Sunday. The accused has been detained at a hotel. However, the Tripura police said that the 23 people have been kept in a hotel for the Corona test. Note that the corona report of those 23 people came negative on Tuesday night. But mysteriously, they were tested for RTPCR once more yesterday.

Abhishek Banerjee has been vocal in protesting the incident from Delhi. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee is also in the capital now. He also raised the issue of keeping 23 people detained at a hotel at a press conference on Wednesday. Mamata has strongly condemned the whole incident. On his instructions, state education minister Bratya Basu and law minister Malay Ghatak are set to board a Tripura-bound flight on Wednesday morning. Ritubrata Banerjee will also go with him.

Trinamool is becoming increasingly relevant in all-India politics. After the conquest of Bengal, they concentrated on Tripura. Trinamool’s goal is to shake the BJP’s bridge before 2024. From that point of view, there are votes before the Lok Sabha polls in states like Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, so the activities of Trinamool in these two states are noticeable. IPAC, the team of Prashant Kishore, has started an on-the-spot investigation in Tripura to find out exactly how to arrange the lots.