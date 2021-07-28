Building Collapsed In Kolkata: Gupta Manson

Amit Sarkar, Kolkata:

Part of the traders of Gupta Mansion in Bara Bazar escaped from the big accident. Part of the two-storey verandah of Block-B of Gupta Mansion on 71B, NS Road is in danger of collapsing. When six people were trapped on the second floor, the fire brigade came and rescued them. The accident happened around 3:20 on Wednesday. Gupta Mansion Square is buzzing with buyers and sellers. Suddenly part of the porch collapsed.

At that time, six workers were working in a two-storey office. They could not even go near the stairs as part of the verandah collapsed. They started screaming in panic. Meanwhile, there were about forty shops downstairs at that time. There are three shops just below the porch where the porch collapsed. The shops were open then. According to the owner of one shop, everyone survived. The workers work in front of the shop. But at that time everyone was inside the shop. They suddenly saw that the upper part was broken. Another eyewitness said he was working under the building. Part of it broke down with a loud noise. There were six at the time.

When the fire brigade was informed by phone, the staff came and rescued the six using a ladder. An officer with the Central Division of the fire department said some parts of the wreckage were still hanging dangerously. Lots of old houses. The shop is running with danger. However, the owner of the building said that the roof had been repaired a few days ago. Other works for the monsoon are going on at a slow pace. The fire brigade has already informed the municipality. Police of Bara Bazar police station also came to the spot. But the question arises, why there are so many shops, so many people gathering every day in dangerous houses. Why didn’t anyone notice? Some of the traders complained that most of the hardware stores. Heavy materials are thrown away. The building is also losing weight. However, the broken part has been barricaded by the police. According to police sources, the reopening will be allowed after the municipality gives clearance.