Coal scandal in the eyes of the CBI ECL GM, security officer! Home and office searches – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata Kolkata Exclusive: CBI raids homes and offices of five ECL officials in Coal Scam Update A total of 15 places were searched by the CBI in different states including this state According to CBI sources, two GMs of ECL (one of them retired), one agent and two security officers were searched at their homes and offices. A total of 15 places including Newtown, Asansol, Durgapur, Purulia, Bhubaneswar, Ghaziabad were searched by the CBI.

According to CBI sources, the five officers, including the GM, took huge amount of money every month from Anup Majhi alias Lala. But why did you take that huge money? What was the purpose of the money? How did those officers get acquainted with Lala? The bank’s transaction details will be scrutinized, according to CBI sources So this time the officers of the anti-corruption branch of the CBI searched the homes and offices of those officers.

According to CBI sources, the two GMs include retired ECL GM Sushant Banerjee and ECL’s Kenda GM Subhash Mukherjee. According to CBI sources, a search of the former GMA flat of ECL in Newtown was carried out on Wednesday. The CBI recovered several documents and important documents from the flat That flat is under construction The CBI recovered documents from multiple rooms of the same flat The CBI also raided the agent’s office in Asansol and the residence of the current ECL’s Kenda GM, as well as a total of 15 places, including two security officers in Bhubaneswar and Ghaziabad.

According to CBI sources, the documents, diaries and electronic devices recovered from him by Anup Majhi alias Lala show that these five officers used to take millions of rupees every month.