Fake Sub-Inspector: This time fake sub-inspector in the net of Bidhannagar police! He was cheating millions of rupees

Susovan Bhattacharjee

#Bidhannagar: Sumon Bhowmik, who identified himself as a sub-inspector of Bidhannagar police, was arrested. The accused was arrested on Tuesday night by the intelligence department of Kolkata police. Allegedly, Rajdeo Singh, a resident of Haridebpur, took up government work at different times. Sumon Bhowmik met Rajdeo in February last year. Sumon introduced himself as a sub-inspector of the tender department of the traffic department of Bidhannagar police. Sumon tells Rajdeo Singh to put up street lights in Bidhannagar area. If Rajdeo also agrees to that condition, he is informed about some expenses for the tender of eight crore and twenty lakh rupees. Sumon is accused of talking about various expenses including registration fee to get the tender.

At first the accused started taking from eight lakh rupees. He took 48 lakh rupees in just one year by talking about different things at different times. Apart from Sumon Bhowmik, three others have also committed fraud. Of the other three, two sub-inspectors and an additional DC’s assistant allegedly helped cheat with Sumon. Even after taking money at different times, Sumon grabbed Rajdeo’s car for work. At various times, Sumon used to introduce himself as a special mission policeman to the complainant.

In April, Rajdeo also lodged a complaint with the Charu Market police station. The intelligence department of the Calcutta Police took charge of the investigation. According to various sources, the accused Sumon Bhowmik was working as a civic volunteer of Bidhannagar Traffic Police. Complainant Rajdeo Singh said, “I understand that he is cheating when he is not working with so much money. But there was no way to understand because the numbers that were rolled up had all the police names on True Caller. Repeated calls would come from a landline phone, it would come up again in the name of DC traffic, True Caller.

Police arrested the accused Sumon Bhowmi on the basis of the allegations. It is also learned in the interrogation that the accused had left his job as a civic volunteer of Bidhannagar Traffic Police a year and a half ago for money and created a fraud trap. Sumon has built a bar in Bidhannagar. Although Sumon has passed Diploma in Engineering, he has cheated a lot of people by choosing the path of cheating. According to the information given to the police, Sumon Bhowmik has cheated about 5-6 people in the same way. Alipore court on Wednesday ordered police custody till the 6th of next month. The investigating officer wants to get the whereabouts of three more fraudsters by arresting the accused Sumon Bhowmi.